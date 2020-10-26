1/1
MADELINE FERRARA
1931 - 2020-10-01
FERRARA, Madeline Madeline "Mally" Ferrara passed away on October 1, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Florida, at the age of 89 years old. Mally was born on March 13, 1931, to Adam and Mable Ferrara, in the North End of Boston, but spent her golden years living in Florida. Mally was a special aunt to Patricia and her husband, John, Romano, Gerald and his wife, Susan Tanso, Angela and her husband, Michael DeRosa, Robert and his wife, Diane Tanso, and Paul Tanso—nieces and nephews which she lived with for most of her life. Mally was also survived by many other nieces, nephews, and loving friends. What will be most remembered and missed about Mally is her playful sense of humor. She had an outward generosity towards her friends and family, especially towards the children in her life. She will be missed by all. Burial services for Mally will be private.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
