Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Wakefield/Lynnfield United Methodist Church
273 Vernon St.
Wakefield, MA
Resources
MADELINE H. (HILTZ) AUSTIN

MADELINE H. (HILTZ) AUSTIN Obituary
AUSTIN, Madeline H. (Hiltz) Of Wakefield, March 9. Beloved wife of the late George L. Austin. Loving mother of Edward J. Austin and fianc?e Patti Neals of Lowell, and Gretchen A. DiNanno and husband James of Wakefield. Grandmother of Vanessa and Brian Austin, James DiNanno and wife Liz, and Robert DiNanno. She was also the great-grandmother of Caden DiNanno. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday from 4-8pm. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday at the Wakefield/Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield at 11am. Interment will be private. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
