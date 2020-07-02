Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for MADELINE LEBLANC
MADELINE J. (CIMETTA) LEBLANC

MADELINE J. (CIMETTA) LEBLANC Obituary
LeBLANC, Madeline J. (Cimetta) Of Newton, July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edmond F. LeBlanc. Loving mother of Bob LeBlanc and his wife Joyce of York, ME, Francis LeBlanc of Newton, Loretta Hurney and her husband Paul of Newton and the late Edmond F. LeBlanc, Jr. Mother-in-law of Christine LeBlanc of Waltham. Dear sister of the late Alessandrina Mercurio, Sebastian Cimetta and Robert Cimetta. Also survived by grandchildren Erin, Eddie, Bobby and Jason LeBlanc and Nicholas Hurney as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, July 7 from 5-8PM at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Masks are required to enter the building. A Funeral Mass will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. LeBlanc's memory may be made to a . Burke & Blackington BurkeFamiyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Madeline J. (Cimetta) LeBLANC
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
