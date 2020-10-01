POLITANO, Madeline J. (DiGregorio) Of Woburn, September 30. Age 87. Wife of the late Nicholas J. Politano Sr. Beloved mother of Nicholas J. Politano Jr., Maria Eldridge and her husband, Bruce Eldridge, Richard Politano and his wife, Thea Pon, and the late Paul Politano. Grandmother of Kristen Eldridge-LoParco, Bruce Eldridge Jr., and Karen Politano; and great-grandmother of Marlee Eldridge. Sister of Michael DiGregorio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Rd. in Woburn on Tuesday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000 (cancer.org
) Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Online condolences and obituary at www.grahamfuneral.com
