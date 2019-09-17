|
LIA, Madeline Josephine Passed away on September 14, 2019 at the home of her daughter. Madeline was born on November 8, 1929 in Boston, MA, the daughter of Ralph DeMarco and Madeline (Sarno) DeMarco. A 1947 graduate of Medford High School, she worked for several years before she met her husband, Rudolph F. Lia. Married in 1959, they moved to Lewiston, Maine then to Poughkeepsie, New York, before settling in Shelburne, Vermont, where they lived for almost 30 years, raising their three children. In Vermont, Madeline was an active member of St. Catherine of Sienna Parish, teaching CCD, and as a member of the Ladies of St. Catherine's Society. Madeline was also a member of the Burlington Garden Club, where her love of gardening and flowers shined in the Garden Therapy program, which focused on the use of touch and smell of flowers with the visually impaired. In 1979, when she was a full-time mother, Madeline received her Bachelor's degree from Trinity College in Burlington, Vermont. Madeline is survived by her daughter, Paula and son-in-law John Fitzsimmons, daughter Elaine and son-in-law Chandler Smith, and son, Rudolph and daughter-in-law Anne Marie Lia and grandchildren John and Lia Fitzsimmons, Austin and Carter Smith, Nicole Fresia and her husband Brad, Aimee Duffy and her husband Ryan and Rachel Lia. Madeline was predeceased by her beloved husband Rudy in 2001 and her dear granddaughter Melena Josephine Smith in 1999. Visitation on Saturday from 10am-11am at St. Agnes Parish, 22 Boston Street, Middleton, MA followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 978-774-0033
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019