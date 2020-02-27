Boston Globe Obituaries
LoPRESTI, Madeline Of Methuen & longtime Revere resident, on February 25th, surrounded by her loving family, following a valiant battle with lung cancer. Devoted daughter of the late Anthony & Adeline (Santilli) LoPresti. Loving life partner of Beatrice A. "Bea" Malsiko of Methuen, formerly of Revere. Dear sister of Frances M. Marckini & her late husband Robert of Billerica, Frank LoPresti of East Boston, Anthony LoPresti & wife Gerrie, & Robert LoPresti & his former wife Rose Lopresti, all of Winthrop. Also lovingly survived by & adored by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews & one great-grandnephew. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, on Monday, March 2nd, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE, at 11:00 a.m., & immediately followed with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, March 1st from 2-5 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
