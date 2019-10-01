|
|
FALCETTA, Madeline M. (Bollino) Age 94, passed away with her loving family by her side on September 30, 2019. Madeline was born, raised, and educated in the Roxbury area of Boston. She met her beloved husband, Dominic, in elementary school and married upon his return from WWII.
Madeline and Dominic started a family in Boston then settled in Wollaston, where they raised their family and cultivated such amazing memories together for over 50 years. She was very active at St. Anne's Church in Wollaston, along with the Wollaston Park Association for many years. More recently, Madeline has lived in South Weymouth since 2004. Madeline was a determined and loving mother who enjoyed holidays with her family, and is truly the matriarch of her family. She was also an avid reader, talented seamstress, but most of all loved cooking and entertaining.
Madeline was predeceased by her beloved husband Dominic Falcetta, and her grandson Jonathan "JJ" Jankord. She is the loving mother to Frank Falcetta of Atlanta, Nicholas Falcetta and his wife Kathleen of Hull, Rosanna Bradey and her husband Daniel of Marshfield, Elizabeth Saville and her husband John of Brockton, Madeline Merino and her husband John of Dedham, Dominic Falcetta, Jr. and his wife Rose Marie of Brockton, Marie Jankord and her husband Vincent of Pembroke, and Rita Melanson and her husband Bryan of Marshfield. Madeline is also the cherished grandmother to fifteen grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Madeline on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4-8pm, in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), WEYMOUTH, MA 02190. Friends will gather at St. Francis Xavier Church located in South Weymouth, for a Funeral Mass in honor of Madeline's life Friday morning at 10am. Burial will immediately follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jonathan Z. "J.J." Jankord Memorial Trust c/o Attorney Gerald T. Murphy, 33 Union Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call us at 781-337-0050.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019