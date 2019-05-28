|
|
McCARTY, Madeline M. "Maddy" Of West Roxbury, May 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John P. and Agnes M. (McNeil) McCarty. Loving cousin of Viola Carter, Betty Ingram, Nancy Palmer and the late Fred Carter, Joan Carter and Mary Wigmore.
Maddy was a graduate of Holy Cross Academy, Brookline. She was an active parishioner at Holy Name church and loved to travel.
Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, June 1, at 9:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name (Lower) Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation Saturday morning, beginning at 8:30am. Interment Old Calvary
Cemetery. Lawler and Crosby Funeral home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019