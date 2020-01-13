|
MARINELLA, Madeline R. (Vitale) Of Medford, formerly of Boston's North End, January 12. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Marinella. Devoted mother of Angela Kersenbrock and her husband Robert of Florida, Estelle DeWolfe and her husband Thomas of Wilmington, Cindy Donovan and her husband Patrick of Tewksbury, and Anthony Marinella and his wife Susan of Wilmington. Loving grandmother of Ben and Blair, Francesca and Rachel, Sam and Emily, Ashley and Manny, Paul and Kierstyn, Matthew and Elizabeth, Ryan Anthony and Kate, Angelina and Zack, Elisa and Stath, Anthony and Emmie, and Michael. Loving great-grandmother of Cameron, Isaac, Jaxon, Jordan, Patrick, Sloane and Vera. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3-7 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Madeline's name to VNA of Middlesex East Hospice, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01803. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilimington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020