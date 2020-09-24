McCOMISKEY, Madeline R. (Federico) Of Salem, New Hampshire, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Josephine and Roger Federico. Beloved wife of the late Robert B. McComiskey. Mother of Robert M. and the late Richard B. McComiskey. Dear sister of Loretta Pardi. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Madeline volunteered for several East Boston organizations. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
