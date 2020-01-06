|
|
SAURMAN, Madeline Rita (Quill) Age 80, of Billerica, formerly a lifelong resident of Winchester, Jan. 5, 2020. Beloved mother of Cheryl and her husband Kevin Fitzgerald of Naples, Florida & Phippsburg, ME, and George Saurman and his wife Holly of Pelham, NH. Devoted grandmother of Patrick and wife Kristin Fitzgerald of Portland, ME, Ryan Fitzgerald of Naples, FL, Sarah Saurman of Pelham, NH, Garret Fitzgerald of Portland, ME, and Jonathan Saurman of Pelham, NH. Dear sister-in-law of Elinor Quill, and also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents, Henry and Margaret (McManus) Quill, her dear brother Henry Quill and sister Loretta Quill. Madeline's family is grateful for the compassionate care she received from the A4 staff at Tewksbury Hospital. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Friday, January 10 from 5-8PM, and again on Saturday, January 11 at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 10AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St. – Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020