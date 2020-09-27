BANDERA, Madelyn D. "Denise" Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, Madelyn D. "Denise" (Connolly). Beloved wife of Robert "Tony" Bandera. Loving mother of Shawn, Timothy, Kristin, Beth, Jeffrey and Kevin Seastrand. Daughter of the late Timothy and Madeline Connolly. Sister of the late Jane E. Bligh. Cherished grandmother to her 9 grandchildren, Zachery, Stephanie, Mathew, Joseph, Coral, Colin, Shane, Sydney, and Dillon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday, from 4-8 PM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, on Wednesday, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Interment Private. If desired, donations can be made in Denise's memory to Seasons Hospice, 1 Edgewater Dr. Ste. 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Due to the current Covid restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, and masks are required, and if guests could bring their own pen for signing the register book. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store