Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MADELYN (BARRY) LODGE

MADELYN (BARRY) LODGE Obituary
LODGE, Madelyn (Barry) Of Avon Park, FL, formerly of Westwood, passed peacefully on Oct. 26 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late John P., devoted mother of John P., Jr. and his wife Janet of Blackstone, Linda Foye and her husband Richard of Stoughton, and Kevin B. Lodge of Florida. Cherished sister of Adele Gray of South Carolina, Dorothy Barry-Hathe of Connecticut, Lisa Tringali of New Mexico and the late Joseph Barry, Steven Barry and Norma Cram. Loving "grandma" of John P., III, Benjamin, Julia, James, Andrew and Jennifer. Also survived by many loving neices, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Visiting Hours will be held Friday, Nov. 8 from 4-7 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Services will be private at the family's request. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home Hyde Park

617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019
Inform family & friends of MADELYN's passing.
