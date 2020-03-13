|
BROWN, Madelyn M. (Kenny) Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother Age 85, passed away on March 13th, 2020 at her home in Medford surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 25, 1934, in Boston, a lifelong Medford resident, Madelyn was predeceased by her parents, Madeline and James Kenny of Medford and her siblings Jim Kenny, Dr. Gerard F. Kenny, and Mary Kenny. She was married for almost 60 years to her beloved husband and best friend, James M. Brown of Medford. Madelyn was the "perfect" mother to her four children: sons Christopher and his wife Prisca (Carpenito) Brown of North Andover, Laurence and his wife Laura (Ragusa) Brown of Belfast, ME, James and his wife Judi (Keogh) Brown of North Reading, and daughter Julie Regan and husband Timothy Regan of Medford; the "perfect" grandmother to her 10 adoring grandchildren: Kristina, Alec, and Austin Brown; Edward and Louis Brown; Matthew and Brendan Regan; Michael, Kevin, and Sean Brown. She had many nephews and nieces and too many friends to count. She treasured her relationships with her sisters-in-law, Liz Kenny, wife of the late Gerry Kenny, and Judy Shanley, wife of the late Peter Shanley and the late Dave Stauss. Madelyn was a proud graduate of Matignon H.S. and Emmanuel College. A lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph's of Medford, Madelyn and her family were part of the fabric of the church for over eight decades: Mother's Club and PTA; many weddings (including her own), grammar school (which she and all of her children attended); baptisms, funerals, and a best friend in the late Msgr. Frank McFarland. She was a mainstay of the Medford Fortnightly Club for over a half century, a public school teacher in Medford, and an employee at the Boston Catholic TV Center and Boston Bruins through the years. She reveled in the friendships she and Jim made through their many years at the Winchester Country Club, their life in Medford, through the Matignon and Arlington Catholic communities, and through their family's long affiliation with the College of the Holy Cross. Madelyn and Jim's love was a beacon of light that radiated in so many ways and in so many places. They were the ultimate complements. Through their many travels, especially to Bermuda, to the company they kept: most notably their second family, "The Card Club," who met faithfully once a month for over a half century: the Pallotta's, Toomey's, Coveney's, Garvey's, their love was always on full display. Madelyn was the epitome of understated elegance: from what she wore, to the way she wrote, to the way she played the piano, to the many books she read, to the parties she hosted…and oh could she host a party. Her skills as hostess were unrivaled. No gathering, large or small, was complete without an official cocktail hour, and no cocktail hour was complete without apps and hors d'oevres. Pool parties, Card Club, family gatherings, birthdays, anniversaries. Orchestrating the organized chaos of it all with Manhattan in hand and bone, dry quick wit at the ready, Mad's genteel style belied a tough constitution that would sustain her during the toughest of times. Thanks to so many friends and family for your extraordinary love and support through the difficult stretch; the loving caregivers from Home Again, especially Angel (so aptly named); the nurses and staff from ; and the staff at the MA General ICU. "A family of Irish birth will argue and fight, but let a shout come from without and see them all unite." Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, March 15th at St. Joseph's Church, 118 High Street, Medford. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 16th, 11:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church. Burial immediately following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, and gathering post Burial at Winchester Country Club. All are invited. Donations may be made in Mad's memory to the Catholic Television Center of Boston. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of MEDFORD. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com Disclaimer: Given the heightened awareness of the Corona virus, the Brown family and the staff at Beals-Geake-Magliozzi will take all necessary precautions to ensure the Services are as safe as possible; however, we recognize and fully understand that there are those who may not feel comfortable attending in person. Please take comfort in knowing that your love, friendship, and prayers are felt even without your physical presence. Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, Medford www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2020