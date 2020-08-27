1/
MADELYNE R. "MUGGA" (SHEPPARD) MURPHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MADELYNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURPHY, Madelyne R. "Mugga" (Sheppard) Of Andover. August 21. Age 77. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Murphy, Sr. Loving mother of Dorothy Murphy of Andover, Robert W. Murphy, Jr. & his wife Susan of Andover, Susan Festa & her husband Victor of Billerica and the late Judye Murphy. Cherished grandmother of James, Alex & his wife Kara, Jacob, Joshua, Kate and Ryan. Great-grandmother to James & Lilly. Dear sister of Virginia & her husband Tony Diliegro and the late Dorothy Gorman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with her longtime friend, Dianne Ferola. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 Spring Grove Rd., Andover at 11 a.m. Adhering to the current state guidelines, face coverings & social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org For directions & condolences, www.DiazHealyFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved