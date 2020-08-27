MURPHY, Madelyne R. "Mugga" (Sheppard) Of Andover. August 21. Age 77. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Murphy, Sr. Loving mother of Dorothy Murphy of Andover, Robert W. Murphy, Jr. & his wife Susan of Andover, Susan Festa & her husband Victor of Billerica and the late Judye Murphy. Cherished grandmother of James, Alex & his wife Kara, Jacob, Joshua, Kate and Ryan. Great-grandmother to James & Lilly. Dear sister of Virginia & her husband Tony Diliegro and the late Dorothy Gorman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with her longtime friend, Dianne Ferola. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 Spring Grove Rd., Andover at 11 a.m. Adhering to the current state guidelines, face coverings & social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
For directions & condolences, www.DiazHealyFuneralHome.com