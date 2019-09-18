|
RIZZA, Madge (Horton) Age 96, Sept. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Rizza of Watertown. Devoted mother of Barbara Mellin & her husband Bruce of Winston-Salem, Peter Rizza & his wife Betsy of Pennington, NJ and Jean Cronin Connolly & her husband Jim of New London, NH. Dear twin sister of Muriel Ryan of Tulsa, OK. Cherished grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Madge was born in Marshall, Arkansas to Verna Dumbleton and Olga Horton. She was raised on a farm in Hitchita, Oklahoma, she met her husband in Tulsa during WWII, and moved to Watertown, MA where she raised her family, taught in the Watertown Public School system, and traveled the world with her husband. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. Visiting Hours will be held in Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, from 4-7 pm on Saturday, September 21st, 2019. Friends and family are invited to gather Sunday, the 22nd, 2019 at 10:00 am, followed by interment 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to the . Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019