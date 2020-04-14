|
AMOS, Mae Ella Of Milton, MA. Passed on Sunday, April 5th, 2020. Mae Ekka, formally known as Maella Chinn, was born on November 27th in Cusseta in Chattahoochee County, Georgia, to the late Emma Lou and Chinn Kelsey. She was the firstborn twin - Maella and Estella, and was later blessed with a brother, Charles W. Kelsey, Jr. In 1948, the Kelsey twins, with the Ayer Girls Basketball team of the Wachusetts League were the "first girls basketball team to play at the Boston Garden." The Ayer team eventually pulled out an upset win over the Lunenberg team. Maella and her twin sister Estella were not only the first women, but also the first 'black' women to play in the Boston Garden.
Finding comfort in the name Mae Ella, she graduated from the Roxbury Girls High School in 1949. She went on to grow spiritually by joining New Hope Baptist Church. By 1950, Mae Ella married Eddie Lee Amos, and to this union four daughters and one son were born. Mae worked diligently to raise her family and support her husband Eddie, who in 1951 was called to the ministry. Mae assisted him as Pastor of the Shiloh Baptist Church in September of 1963.
In 1969, Mae mourned the passing of her husband and was left with five children to raise. She returned to school to obtain her Home Health Aid Certification and joined the workforce as a homemaker. She was dearly loved by her clients. In later years, she returned to school to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and was employed at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.
Mae remained steadfast in the support of her church. She was one of the founding members of the Blue Hills Missionary Baptist Church. She served in many roles in the church from treasurer, secretary, junior choir director, Sunday school superintendent, and missionary.
In 1970, Mae created a scholarship fund in memory of her late husband. She worked industriously; sewing, cooking and selling her wares, to fund the initial scholarships. This fund is still in existence today and gives scholarships to assist high school graduates and/or current college students, who are active in the church.
In 2012, Mae was named as Mother of the Blue Hills Missionary Baptist Church. And in February of 2016, the church, pastored by Reverend Llloyd, celebrated Mae's many contributions to her church by hosting an Appreciation Service. The theme was "Still Standing," which exemplified Mae's perseverance and steadfast support.
She leaves in God's care her daughter, Ruby R. Amos; her daughter, Esther L. Muhammad and her husband Abdus-Salaam; her daughter, Karen C. Rezendes and her husband Ernest; her son, Eddie L. Amos and his wife Sharon. Her grandchildren: Karim Muhammad (Anitra), Abdus Muhammad, Zakiyyah Muhammad, Hakim Muhammad (Khadijah), Breanne Rezendes, and Preston Amos; six great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
A private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM from the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Columbia Road, BOSTON, MA. There will also be a private family viewing starting at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, 355 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA. Arrangements entrusted to: Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home
617-436-5592
floydawilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020