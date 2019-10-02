|
STAFFIERI, Mafalda "Muffy" (Capua) Of Stoneham Oct, 1. Beloved wife of Albert A. Staffieri for over 63 years. Dear and devoted mother of Albert Staffieri, Jr. and his wife, Andrea of Tewksbury and James Staffieri of Windham, NH. Sister of Yolanda Rosato of Tewksbury and she was predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Loving Grammy of Michael and Jessica Staffieri. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Muffy's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Friday, Oct. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 a.m. (Please go directly to Church). Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Contributions in Muffy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019