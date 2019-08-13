|
RABER, Magdalena Of Somerville, formerly of Woburn and CA, Aug. 7. Loving mother of Torsten Michael Raber & his companion Jen Thulin of Kissimmee, FL, Sonja Ferraguto & her husband Thomas of Salisbury, Ralph DiTucci, Jr. & his wife Alyson of Dracut, and Joseph DiTucci of Tewksbury. Sister of Dagmara Castro of CA. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Karin Jodoin of VT and Sylva Rolen of TX, and Carmen, Rolf, and Hans Hasso Raber, of Germany. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Memorial Service will begin at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorials in Magdalena's name may be made to the Nurse Foundation Residence Fund, 259 Lowell St., Somerville, MA 02144. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019