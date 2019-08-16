|
|
MURKIDJANIAN, Maik Of Watertown, August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (Varteresian) Murkidjanian. Devoted father of Paul Murkidjanian, Michael Murkidjanian and his wife Marianne and Lisa Ghazarian and her husband Varej. Loving grandfather of Samira, Marisa, Tanya, Nicole, Sean, Danielle, Michael, Andrew, Gregory, and Tiffany. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Maik started his career as a chocolatier at Deran's Confectionary in Cambridge. Upon retiring from Deran's Confectionary, Maik worked alongside his son Michael at Stella's Pizza in Watertown. Funeral Service at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Bedrosian Funeral Home on Monday, August 19 from 5 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA 02478. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019