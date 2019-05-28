SALLAH, Majeed T. Age 98, of Gloucester, passed away May 28, 2019. Husband of Aline C. (Powers) Sallah. Son of the late Habeeb and Rose (Karem) Sallah. Father of Melissa R. Sallah and her partner Jared Downey of Gloucester and Christopher M. Sallah and his wife Jocelyn Levin of Salem. Grandfather of Alissa M. Sallah, Georgia R. Hart, Balen P. M. Sallah, Fionn T. P. Sallah and Roan K. B. Sallah. Brother of Regina Girard and her husband David of Gloucester and the late Thomas, Frederick, Olga, Lila, Josephine, Marie and Constance. He valued his lifelong friendships with Mooter Albert, James Moses, Conrad "Bunny" Vitale, Johnny Sallah Mally Limone and Hermie Patrician. Majeed loved all his nieces and nephews and shared a special bond with his nephew Charles "Chuck" Sallah. His Funeral Service will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, GLOUCESTER, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Gloucester. Visiting Hours Friday, May 31, 2019, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy's name may be made to the New England Legion of Mary, Boston Regional Senatus, 75 Union Park Street, Boston, MA 02118, or to the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis Street, Gloucester, MA 01930, or to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019