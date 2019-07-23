Boston Globe Obituaries
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
MAJID A. "MIKE" HAMADE

MAJID A. "MIKE" HAMADE Obituary
HAMADE, Majid A. "Mike" Of Brockton, July 22, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of Juanita (Jimenez). Loving father of Ahmed, Marcel and Sheeren Hamade of Lebanon and Will and Chahine Hamede of Brockton. Dear stepfather of Juanita Santa-Maria of Whitman. Cherished grandfather "Jido" of 5 grandchildren. Dear brother of Akaber Asfour, Jamal Chami and Nabiha Hamade, all of Lebanon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours, Friday 5-8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be made to UNICEF 18 Tremont St. #820, Boston, MA 02108, or to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Funeral Services and burial will be held in Lebanon. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
