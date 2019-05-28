NICKEL, SISTER MARJORIE ANN Age 88, of Kingston, former principal of Sacred Heart High School in Kingston, passed away on May 24, 2019. Marjorie Ann Nickel was born October 13, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Frank G. and Colette B. (Gaugler) Nickel. She had two older brothers, Frank and Robert, and one younger brother Bernard, who died tragically at a young age. After the early death of his wife, Marjorie's father remarried. He and her stepmother had two more children, Marjorie's sister, Donna, and her brother Albert. Her brothers Robert, Frank, and Albert have predeceased her. She is survived by her sister Donna, and also leaves several nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, May 31st, at the Providence House, 363 Bishop's Highway, Kingston from 2-5:00 and - 6-8:00 PM. A Prayer Service will begin at 7:30 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 AM at the Providence House. Interment will be in Our Lady of Divine Providence cemetery, Kingston. Donations may be made in Sr. Nickel's memory to the Sisters of the Divine Providence, 363 Bishop's Highway, Kingston, MA 02364.



Donations may be made in Sr. Nickel's memory to the Sisters of the Divine Providence, 363 Bishop's Highway, Kingston, MA 02364.