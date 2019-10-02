Boston Globe Obituaries
MAJORIE H. (BRADLEY) PEDERSEN Obituary
PEDERSEN, Majorie H. (Bradley) Of Waltham. September 30, 2019 at age 99. Beloved wife of the late William P. Pedersen. Mother of Holly A. Waltz (Richard) of Groton, James B. Pedersen (Christina) of Norwood, Joan B. Pedersen (Ken Mayo) of NH, Karen R. Gannon of Groton, Douglas E. Pedersen (Maureen Murphy) of Westborough and the late William A. Pedersen. Grandmother of Rachel, Robert, Elisabeth, Nicole, Olivia, Rose, Deirdre and Aidan. Great-grandmother of Charles, Bradley and Isadora. Sister of the late Violet Bradley. Family and friends will honor and remember Marjorie's life by gathering to visit from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, where her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Hwy Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
