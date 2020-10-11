1/
MAJORIE V. (ANDERSON) COLWELL
COLWELL, Majorie V. (Anderson) Lifelong resident of Eagle Hill, East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 10th after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Beloved wife of Peter Colwell. Devoted mother of Susan Boriso and her husband Edward of Virginia and Peter Colwell and his wife Trevia of Maryland. Dear sister of Charles Anderson of Halifax and Helen Campbell of Florida. Adored grandmother of Peter, Kelly, Vanessa, Kyle and Ryan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws. Family and friends will honor Majorie's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Thursday, October 15th from 8:30AM to 10:30AM, before leaving in Funeral Procession to Sacred Heart Church, Brooks St., East Boston, for an 11:00AM Funeral Mass in Celebration of Majorie's Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
