MAKSIM PETANI

PETANI, Maksim Of West Roxbury formerly of Fier, Albania passed away August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Eglantina (Stefani) Petani. Devoted father of Silvi Petani, Aniela Petani LaTraverse and her husband Gregory. Loving grandfather of Daniel Maks LaTraverse. Dear brother of Ermira Osmani. Also survived by his loving nieces and cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street WEST ROXBURY on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit:gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600





