MORRISON, Malcolm D. "Danny" Of Walpole, March 13. Beloved husband of Kristin L. (Sellers), the late Barbara M. (Saliewicz), and his former wife Jane B. (Anderson). Dear father of Tammy J. Blum and her husband Jan of Westwood, and proud grandfather of Matthew, Zachary, Marisa, Michaela, and Hannah Blum. Loving brother of Priscilla R. Morrison of Needham, and the late James B. Morrison and his wife Rita of Norwood, the late John G. and his wife Gail of Falmouth, and the late David N. and his wife Susan of Ocean Park, ME. Dear nephew of Jeanne Morrison of Jamaica Plain. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service, Saturday, March 21 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church of Westwood (address below). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Baptist Church Electrical Project, 808 High St., Westwood, MA 02090 or to the Sandy Terraces Assoc., 570 Wakeby Rd., Marstons Mills, MA 02648, would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020