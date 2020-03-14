Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Westwood
Resources
More Obituaries for MALCOLM MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MALCOLM D. "DANNY" MORRISON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MALCOLM D. "DANNY" MORRISON Obituary
MORRISON, Malcolm D. "Danny" Of Walpole, March 13. Beloved husband of Kristin L. (Sellers), the late Barbara M. (Saliewicz), and his former wife Jane B. (Anderson). Dear father of Tammy J. Blum and her husband Jan of Westwood, and proud grandfather of Matthew, Zachary, Marisa, Michaela, and Hannah Blum. Loving brother of Priscilla R. Morrison of Needham, and the late James B. Morrison and his wife Rita of Norwood, the late John G. and his wife Gail of Falmouth, and the late David N. and his wife Susan of Ocean Park, ME. Dear nephew of Jeanne Morrison of Jamaica Plain. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service, Saturday, March 21 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church of Westwood (address below). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Baptist Church Electrical Project, 808 High St., Westwood, MA 02090 or to the Sandy Terraces Assoc., 570 Wakeby Rd., Marstons Mills, MA 02648, would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Malcolm D. "Danny" MORRISON
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MALCOLM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -