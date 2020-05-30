|
|
ALLEN, Malcolm H. "Mal" Jr. Of Melrose, May 29, 2020, at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Jean Lillias (Babson) Allen with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Devoted father of Laurie C. Durney and her late husband Thomas of Melrose, Thomas B. Allen and his wife Jo of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Charlie M. Allen and his wife Ann of Haverhill. Loving brother of the late Phyllis E. Burnett and her late husband Francis. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Allen and her husband Alex Merkler of Manhattan, NY, Michael Allen and his wife Jennifer of Hudson, Brittany Allen of Kauai, HI, Brendan Allen and Charlie Allen, Jr. of Haverhill, James Durney and his wife Victoria of Beverly, and Patrick Durney of Melrose. Also survived by his great-grandchildren Bennett, Lily, Adeline, and Thomas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial Service will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate his life. Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176, or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online tribute, or to express your condolences, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020