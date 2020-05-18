|
ROSENBLATT, Dr. Malcolm "Mickey" Passed away on May 14, 2020 in Palm Beach, FL. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Lottie (Segal) Rosenblatt and older brother, Howard. Born in 1930, Mickey grew up in Norfolk, VA and graduated high school at the age of 16. He went on to attend The University of Virginia, graduating Phi Beta Kappa at age 20, then earned his medical degree at The Medical College of Virginia. After serving in the US Navy, he moved to Boston, where he practiced psychiatry at Boston State Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Bournewood Hospital, and in private practice until he retired at age 81. His passion and dedication for his work was evident to all whose lives he touched. He is survived by his beautiful wife of over 64 years, Ruth (Baron) Rosenblatt, daughters and sons-in-law Joanie and Rick Olin, Ronna Rosenblatt, Laura and Jeffrey Katz, and his beloved grandchildren (to whom he was ?Zayde') Jake and Jen Olin, Katie and Mat Bernstein, Anna Olin, Andrew Katz, Jessica and Matt Kaufman, Jack Fischer and Sadie Fischer. Mickey and Ruth raised their family first in Natick, then in Newton, and in later years they made Jamaica Plain their home. Mickey enjoyed spending summers in Cape Cod on Lake Wequaquet with his family, and spending winters in Palm Beach. Along the way, Mickey and Ruth cultivated many lifelong friendships - from Temple Emanuel in Newton, to Chestnut Hill Country Club ("Chessie"), to Cabot Estates in Jamaica Plain and the 2774 community in Palm Beach. Together, Mickey and Ruth had that "joie de vivre" and truly embraced life to its fullest. Mickey's palpable love and connection to Jewish heritage came from his beloved grandfather, the Shamas of the Shul, who also ran a mikveh. Mickey was the family's Jewish guide and inspiration, leading them in all of their holiday celebrations. Anyone who knew Mickey would agree he was both a gentle man and a gentleman. Among the many, many interests and loves Mickey had, most of all he loved his adoring, beautiful, dedicated wife from the beginning to the end. As long as she was by his side, he was content. And in the end, she was his constant, unwavering, devoted companion, and the most loving caregiver during the last stage of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Parkinson's Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org or the , There will be a private online Service for Mickey's family, after which a link will be available for those who wish to view it. For those who wish to share a memory of Mickey and/or a message of condolence with his family, please click on this link https://bit.ly/RosenblattCondolences
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020