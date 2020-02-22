Boston Globe Obituaries
MALCOLM STUART MACGREGOR Sr.

MALCOLM STUART MACGREGOR Sr. Obituary
MacGREGOR, Malcolm Stuart Sr. Age 91, former Acton, MA Fire Chief & Veterans' Agent, Feb. 21, 2020. Predeceased by parents, H. Stuart & Ruth (Hewitt) MacGregor, his daughter Ashley W. MacGregor & a sister Doris Barry. Survived by his wife Sharlene (Jones), his children: Scott & wife Koshanna, Malcolm, Jr. & wife Julie, Rob Roy & wife Lisa, Natacha, & Paul, former wife Natacha MacGregor; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren & a great-great-granddaughter. Visiting Wed., Feb. 26th from 4-7 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Interment is private. USMC Vet. WWII. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, online at woundedwarriorproject.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
