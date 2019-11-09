|
|
FAGONE, Malesa "Sue" (Skelton) At 73 years, following a lengthy illness, Nov. 5th in Revere, formerly of Roslindale. Beloved wife of Richard A. Fagone of Revere. Dear daughter of the late Edwin M. & Olga M. (Turino) Skelton. Devoted mother of the late Richard "Ricky" Fagone. Adored sister of the late Theresa Lou Stack. Cherished aunt to Bryan E. Stack of Birmingham, AL, Kimberly Beaupre & her husband Bryan of Derry, NH. Also lovingly survived by her grandnieces & grandnephews Sarah E. & Victoria G. Stack both of Birmingham, AL, Brennah, Kyle & Brayden Beaupre, all of Derry, NH. Proud cousin to Alida Falzone & her companion Richard Vitale & Cynthia Willette. She is also survived by her faithful caretaker & friend F. Ann Martin of Revere. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) REVERE on Tuesday, November 12th at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. & immediately followed by entombment at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden. Visiting Hours are Monday, Nov. 11th in the Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & the Jimmy Fund, P.O. 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019