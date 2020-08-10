|
|
SCHWALJE, Malvin Chester Longtime Sudbury Resident Passes in Florida Age 90, born August 10, 1929, died on January 8, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida following a struggle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Margaret (Pat) Griffen Schwalje, his daughter Nancy Lynn Schwalje Travis, his son Steven David Schwalje, and his grandchildren Taylor and Logan Schwalje and Lily and Rose Travis. Born in Plainfield and raised in Metuchen, New Jersey, the son of Charles and Josephine (Moscarelli) Schwalje, Mal was a longtime resident of Sudbury, Massachusetts before retiring to Fort Pierce in 1996. Mal received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rutgers University and an MBA from New York University. He served as an Air Force First Lieutenant at Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach during the Korean war. Mal met the love of his life, Pat Griffen, at a Christmas party in Manhattan in December 1963, glimpsing her laughing across a crowded room, reminiscent of the song "Some Enchanted Evening." They married in 1965 at the Village Presbyterian Church in New York City. Mal's business experience was in the marketing of high-technology products, with ten years in international business, including with American Standard, Westinghouse, CTI Cryogenics, Frequency and Time Systems (FTS) and EG&G. Mal was particularly proud of his work as vice president of marketing at FTS, where he was instrumental in the sale of the frequency standards at the heart of GPS satellites. Following retirement, Mal volunteered at the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), St. Lucie County History Center, and Florida Attorney General, among others. Mal had a passion for classic cars, boating and golf. He will be remembered for his quick wit, engaging smile and sense of humor. A Memorial Service was held January 13th at the Haisley Funeral Home in FORT PIERCE and will be followed by a private Burial at Bedford Union Cemetery in Bedford, New York.
View the online memorial for Malvin Chester SCHWALJE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020