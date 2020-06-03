|
BROWN, Manuel Of Newton, died peacefully on June 2, 2020. He was 100 years old. He was born to Rose and Harry Brown (both immigrants from Austria), in the old West End of Boston, a neighborhood that was a major influence in shaping his life. He was the only son and middle child, surviving his sisters Beatrice and Syril. If a "good life" is to live in interesting times, Manny's life was riveting. He came into the world as the Spanish flu waned and grew up during the Great Depression. He went on to serve in General Patton's Army in France, invading Utah Beach, Normandy, France on D-Day +2 with the 90th Division dubbed the "Tough Ombres." Wounded just 43 days into combat in The Battle of The Hedgerows in St. Lo, France, Manny survived thirteen surgeries in the next fifteen months. He was awarded the Purple Heart, The Bronze Star, among many other US Army Medals. Years later, Manny was awarded the French Medal of Valor for his actions as part of the American Forces liberating France and Europe. Returning to Boston after the war, he built a highly successful family business that survived and grew for more than 40 years, ultimately merging with a national firm. Manny thrived through it all reflecting his remarkable strength, resilience and fortitude, all reinforced by his noteworthy and oft recalled warm sense of humor. Three years after he was wounded at St. Lo, Manny won the hand of Florence Weisman, a beautiful young woman, also from the West End of Boston. They were married for 61 years before Florence died in 2008. Manny is survived by Steven – his only child and favorite son. Manny also leaves his daughter-in law, Jane, who he viewed as a daughter, and his beloved grandchildren Noah and wife Anne Levy of Evanston, IL, and Jessie and her husband Chris Fanelli of Washington, D.C. He relished his newest role as "Great-Grandpa" to Noah's sons Ben and Leif, and Jessie's daughters, Nina and Janie. He never missed a birthday or a family event, a testament to his devotion to family and his remarkable memory! From his earliest years, Manny worked hard to help his family financially. What could a pre-teen do during the Depression to help? From the income he generated selling newspapers in the neighborhood, Manny reinvested his earnings in his first entrepreneurial endeavor selling corn beef sandwiches at the Boston Braves games. His remarkable work ethic and abundant generosity continued to be a hallmark of his life. The West End House of Boston was a constant touchstone in Manny's life. He joined the Boy's Club at the age of nine and remained actively involved for many decades as an Alumni Board Member, serving as President. Both his son and grandson attended the West End House Camp. Manny graduated from Boston English High School before joining the army. Since he was a youngster, Manny had an amazing talent for making personal connections and remembering names, places and details of events reflecting his sincere interest in the lives of others. Together Manny and Florence launched Harper W. Poulson, a stationery and office products business located on Boylston Street that originally served the formal stationery needs of many Beacon Hill families. While they struggled and sacrificed in the early days, Manny nurtured and grew the office supply side of the business the same way he lived his life: he focused on relationships, always putting his customers and employees first. His son, Steven, eventually became a partner in the business. His most famous young employee is the current Mayor of The City of Boston, The Honorable Martin Walsh, who has said that his time working for Manny at Poulson's was the best job he ever had. Manny and Florence lived in Boston, Framingham, Brookline and Newton over the span of their six decades of marriage. Florence was his business partner, his life partner and his sweetheart forever. They enjoyed many wonderful international trips during retirement and spent close to 25 winters in Florida. Whether by design or instinct, Manny's priorities were always evident in the way he lived his life: Family, Country, Friends. His family sustained him and he sustained them; his Country gave him the freedom and the opportunity, to achieve, to work, to prosper and he proudly fought and bled for his Country; his friends, and there were so, so many over the years, brought him great joy and completed the fabric of his life. Manny's life will always be a stunning role model for the vast network of family, friends and acquaintances who will continue to love and cherish him. Anyone wishing to make a remembrance in Manny's name, please consider the West End House Boys and Girls Club westendhouse.org or The Benchmark One Company Fund at The Falls at Cordingly Dam, 2300 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020