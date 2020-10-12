1/
MANUEL WILLIAM HECKLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MANUEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HECKLEY, Manuel William Of Pepperell, formerly of Charlestown, passed away on October 10, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Grace, and their children, George of Westminster, Steve of Carlisle, Manuel of Townsend, and Wayne of Tyngsboro and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Hannah Grandi of Lynn and her children and grandchildren. He was born in Dunham, Quebec on February 12, 1926 and spent his early years living there on the family farm before they moved to the United States. At the beginning of WWII, he joined the US Navy. His duty included invasions of Bougainville, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa as well as the repatriation of enemy soldiers to Japan after the war. He was highly decorated for his service and was honorably discharged in 1946. After the war he married Grace Blackmore, the love of his life, and they moved to Mansonville, Quebec where they ran a dairy farm for several years before returning to Boston. They raised their family at their home in Charlestown. He worked for his entire life as a truck driver in the city. He was also a true outdoorsman with an avid interest in hunting and fishing. He shared those passions with his four sons who continue with those family traditions to this day. His influence on each of his sons is profound. Manuel took great pride in his marriage and family. He was also proud of his service during the war, his occupation as a trailer truck driver and his membership in the Teamster's Local 25. He is deeply loved and will be forever missed by his family and friends. A private family Service is planned. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Boston via www.bgcb.org Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved