HECKLEY, Manuel William Of Pepperell, formerly of Charlestown, passed away on October 10, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Grace, and their children, George of Westminster, Steve of Carlisle, Manuel of Townsend, and Wayne of Tyngsboro and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Hannah Grandi of Lynn and her children and grandchildren. He was born in Dunham, Quebec on February 12, 1926 and spent his early years living there on the family farm before they moved to the United States. At the beginning of WWII, he joined the US Navy. His duty included invasions of Bougainville, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa as well as the repatriation of enemy soldiers to Japan after the war. He was highly decorated for his service and was honorably discharged in 1946. After the war he married Grace Blackmore, the love of his life, and they moved to Mansonville, Quebec where they ran a dairy farm for several years before returning to Boston. They raised their family at their home in Charlestown. He worked for his entire life as a truck driver in the city. He was also a true outdoorsman with an avid interest in hunting and fishing. He shared those passions with his four sons who continue with those family traditions to this day. His influence on each of his sons is profound. Manuel took great pride in his marriage and family. He was also proud of his service during the war, his occupation as a trailer truck driver and his membership in the Teamster's Local 25. He is deeply loved and will be forever missed by his family and friends. A private family Service is planned. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Boston via www.bgcb.org
