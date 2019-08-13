Boston Globe Obituaries
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
132 Lexington St.
Belmont, MA
View Map
MARALYCE (DOUGHERTY) DALLY

MARALYCE (DOUGHERTY) DALLY Obituary
DALLY, Maralyce (Dougherty) Of Somerville, formerly of Belmont, unexpectedly, Aug. 12. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Dally, Jr., for over 33 years. Dear and devoted mother of Robert A. Dally, III and his wife, Tiffany of Nashua, NH, and Nicole M. Dally of Waltham. Devoted sister of Dona Dutka and her husband, Stephen of LaGrange, NY, and the late Daniel Dougherty and his surviving wife, Marguerite of Merrimac, MA, Cathleen Bradley Powers and Arthur F. Dougherty, Jr. Loving Nanny of Kelsey Rose and Joseph Robert Dally. Maralyce is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Maralyce's Visiting Hours in Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4-8 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, in St. Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 9 a.m. (Please go directly to Church). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maralyce's memory to Juvenile Diabetes, c/o JDRF.org would be sincerely appreciated. www.swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
