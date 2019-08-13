|
DALLY, Maralyce (Dougherty) Of Somerville, formerly of Belmont, unexpectedly, Aug. 12. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Dally, Jr., for over 33 years. Dear and devoted mother of Robert A. Dally, III and his wife, Tiffany of Nashua, NH, and Nicole M. Dally of Waltham. Devoted sister of Dona Dutka and her husband, Stephen of LaGrange, NY, and the late Daniel Dougherty and his surviving wife, Marguerite of Merrimac, MA, Cathleen Bradley Powers and Arthur F. Dougherty, Jr. Loving Nanny of Kelsey Rose and Joseph Robert Dally. Maralyce is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Maralyce's Visiting Hours in Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4-8 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, in St. Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 9 a.m. (Please go directly to Church). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maralyce's memory to Juvenile Diabetes, c/o JDRF.org would be sincerely appreciated. www.swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019