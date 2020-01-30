Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Carter Memorial United Methodist Church
800 Highland Ave.
Needham Heights, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARALYN MAYO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARALYN LEE MAYO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARALYN LEE MAYO Obituary
MAYO, Maralyn Lee A lifelong resident of Needham, passed away January 29, 2020. Maralyn is survived by her husband Jim, son Rick and his wife Rose of Candia, NH, and her grandson Matthew and his wife Samantha of Needham. She was predeceased by her brother Harold Walton, and her daughter Ginny. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11am at Carter Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Highland Ave., Needham Heights. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Needham Community Council, 570 Hillside Ave., Needham, MA 02494. She was a Rainbow Girl in her youth, and later a member of Eastern Star and a member of the Advisory Board for Rainbow Girls, in Needham. She served with her husband, Jim, on the Needham Triad Committee. Maralyn was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Maralyn, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARALYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -