MAYO, Maralyn Lee A lifelong resident of Needham, passed away January 29, 2020. Maralyn is survived by her husband Jim, son Rick and his wife Rose of Candia, NH, and her grandson Matthew and his wife Samantha of Needham. She was predeceased by her brother Harold Walton, and her daughter Ginny. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11am at Carter Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Highland Ave., Needham Heights. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Needham Community Council, 570 Hillside Ave., Needham, MA 02494. She was a Rainbow Girl in her youth, and later a member of Eastern Star and a member of the Advisory Board for Rainbow Girls, in Needham. She served with her husband, Jim, on the Needham Triad Committee. Maralyn was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Maralyn, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020