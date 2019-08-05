Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Emanuel of Andover
7 Haggetts Pond Rd
Andover, MA
View Map
MARALYN (KLEINMAN) SEGAL

MARALYN (KLEINMAN) SEGAL Obituary
SEGAL, Maralyn (Kleinman) Of North Andover, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Raised in Rockville Center, NY, Maralyn left for Smith College where she studied history and art. She fell in love with Robert Segal of Lawrence, MA with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. Maralyn raised four children and then began a career as a Development Director for non-profits in children's services, museums, and education. She enjoyed a lifelong passion for theater, art, and architecture, and for her family and friends. Her smile, warmth, generosity, intelligence, style, and humor will be dearly missed by her husband, Robert B. Segal of North Andover; her children Dr. Timothy D. Segal of NYC, John A. and Jennifer Segal of Amesbury, Joanna L. Segal and George Howland of Seattle, and Nina J. Segal and Michael Tillo of San Diego; her grandchildren, Max and Eli Segal and Matthew and Gabriel Howland; and by her many loved relatives and friends. Services at Temple Emanuel of Andover, 7 Haggetts Pond Rd, Andover on Wednesday, August 7 at 1:00pm. Burial in the Temple Emanuel of Andover Cemetery, Mount Vernon St., Lawrence. Memorial observance following the burial at her late residence. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Rosie's Place, www.rosiesplace.org or Julie's Family Learning Program, www.juliesfamily.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
