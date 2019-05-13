|
|
MILETSKY, Marc Alan Of Jamaica Plain, March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years of Veronica Anne (Deare) Miletsky of Jamaica Plain. Dear father of Zebulon Vance Miletsky of New York and Jamie Clifford Miletsky of Jamaica Plain. Father-in-law Karla Rodr?guez-Miletsky and loving grandfather of Zebulon Vance, Jr. and Saul Joaquin all of NY. Dear brother of Nancy Gordon of New York, and Margaret Amalee of CA and brother-in-law of Vincent Paul Deare of New Bedford. He leaves extended family and a host of friends. Memorial Service Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 AM at the Church of St. Augustine and St. Martin, 31 Lenox Street, Roxbury. Arrangements by Davis Funeral Home of ROXBURY. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019