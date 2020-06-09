Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARC LAGACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARC C. LAGACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARC C. LAGACE Obituary
LAGACE, Marc C. Of Woburn, June 6th, at fifty-four years of age. Beloved son of Robert L. and Seraphina A. (Jacome) Lagace. Cherished brother of Pamela J. Lagace, of Natick. Dear nephew of Guy R. Lagace of Sarasota, FL, Paulette A. and Dean Alles of Putnam, CT and Sarasota, FL, Louis P. Lagace of Tiverton, RI and Sarasota, FL, and many loving cousins. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. There will be no Calling Hours due to precautions surrounding COVID-19. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, MA 01890, on Saturday, June 20th at 10 A.M. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -