|
|
LAGACE, Marc C. Of Woburn, June 6th, at fifty-four years of age. Beloved son of Robert L. and Seraphina A. (Jacome) Lagace. Cherished brother of Pamela J. Lagace, of Natick. Dear nephew of Guy R. Lagace of Sarasota, FL, Paulette A. and Dean Alles of Putnam, CT and Sarasota, FL, Louis P. Lagace of Tiverton, RI and Sarasota, FL, and many loving cousins. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. There will be no Calling Hours due to precautions surrounding COVID-19. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, MA 01890, on Saturday, June 20th at 10 A.M. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020