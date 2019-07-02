MITCHELL, Marc D. Marc D. Mitchell (September 1, 1948 – June 25, 2019), of Berkeley, CA, formerly of Weston, MA, passed away suddenly while hiking in Alaska. Marc is the beloved husband of Barbara Mitchell and devoted father of Beth Mitchell and her husband Jesse Appelman, Jason Mitchell and his wife Camilla Ferenczi and grandson Arlo Appelman. Marc was a pioneer in the field of global digital health. During his career as a management health consultant, he worked in more than 40 low and middle income countries and lived in 5 of them. He began his career as a pediatrician in rural Tanzania, worked at Management Sciences for Health for 13 years, and was a lecturer at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health from 1999-2019 where he taught and mentored hundreds of students. At the time of his death he was a Visiting Professor at the Bixby Center at the University of California, Berkeley. In 2004, Marc founded D-tree International, a highly regarded non-profit that works on the front lines of global digital health. Marc graduated from Harvard College, Boston University School of Medicine, and MIT Sloan School of Management. You may remember Marc by donating to D-tree International by visiting www.d-tree.org. There will be a memorial in September.



