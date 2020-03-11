|
GERSTENFELD, Marc Age 55, of Franklin on Monday, March 9, 2020. For 19 years, he was the beloved husband of Jill B. (Tatelman) Gerstenfeld. Loving father of Jessica Weiner, Jamie Weiner, and Jack Gerstenfeld. Cherished son of Arthur & Susan (Vernon) Gerstenfeld and the late Peggy (Copelan-Joseph) Gerstenfeld. Dear brother of Steven Gerstenfeld, Tedd Gerstenfeld & Francesca Antezana, Peter & Bonnie Gerstenfeld, Karin Leinwand & Scott Tarbox, and Kim & Steve Erle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 475 Washington St., Canton on Sunday, March 15 at 11:00am. Burial in Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observance at the home of Jon & Andrea Grocer, Ashland following the burial through 7pm and continuing Monday from 4pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the education fund available at www.gofundme.com/f/jack-gerstenfeld-education-fund For additional obituary information, please see www.levinechapels.com Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020