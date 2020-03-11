Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for MARC GERSTENFELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARC GERSTENFELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARC GERSTENFELD Obituary
GERSTENFELD, Marc Age 55, of Franklin on Monday, March 9, 2020. For 19 years, he was the beloved husband of Jill B. (Tatelman) Gerstenfeld. Loving father of Jessica Weiner, Jamie Weiner, and Jack Gerstenfeld. Cherished son of Arthur & Susan (Vernon) Gerstenfeld and the late Peggy (Copelan-Joseph) Gerstenfeld. Dear brother of Steven Gerstenfeld, Tedd Gerstenfeld & Francesca Antezana, Peter & Bonnie Gerstenfeld, Karin Leinwand & Scott Tarbox, and Kim & Steve Erle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 475 Washington St., Canton on Sunday, March 15 at 11:00am. Burial in Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observance at the home of Jon & Andrea Grocer, Ashland following the burial through 7pm and continuing Monday from 4pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the education fund available at www.gofundme.com/f/jack-gerstenfeld-education-fund For additional obituary information, please see www.levinechapels.com Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -