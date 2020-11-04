1/
MARC J. PLOURDE
PLOURDE, Marc J. Of Winthrop, November 2, 2020. Born in Lowell, he was the beloved son of the late Elaine C. (Giroux) and Joseph R. Plourde. A resident of Winthrop since 1999, he was employed as an executive chef at the Red House Inn in Harvard Square, Cambridge for the past 15 years. Devoted husband of Chris Shorrock and the dear brother of Lisa Snyder of Florida and David Plourde of New Hampshire. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Committal will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Marc J. PLOURDE


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
