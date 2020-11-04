PLOURDE, Marc J. Of Winthrop, November 2, 2020. Born in Lowell, he was the beloved son of the late Elaine C. (Giroux) and Joseph R. Plourde. A resident of Winthrop since 1999, he was employed as an executive chef at the Red House Inn in Harvard Square, Cambridge for the past 15 years. Devoted husband of Chris Shorrock and the dear brother of Lisa Snyder of Florida and David Plourde of New Hampshire. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Committal will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
