DUROT, Marcel C. Died October 7, 2020 in Oak Park, IL. Born in Boston, he grew up in Waban, Massachusetts. He graduated from Dartmouth College. After two years active duty in the Navy in the Pacific, he joined the Gillette Safety Razor Company in Boston. He went to Boston College Law School at night and received his law degree. In 1965, he moved to Annecy, France, to become president-director general of Gillette France. He returned to the United States and was successfully the president of a number of Gillette divisions/subsidiaries. He left Gillette in 1977 and joined G.D. Searle & Co. in Chicago as vice president and general manager. In his free time, he served on the board of the National Outward Bound organization. A sailing enthusiast, Mr. Durot enjoyed cruising in the Caribbean and along the East Coast with friends and family. Mr. Durot leaves his widow, Charlotte Ann Durot, and five children from a previous marriage, G. Georges Durot, II and wife Ann of Atlanta, GA, Jennifer C. Durot of Lindenhurst, IL, Michael M. Durot and wife Anne, Robert C. Durot and wife Kamy of Lake Forest, IL, and Andrew J. Durot of Leesburg, VA, thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters, Paige Soulé and husband Ed Varga of Richmond, IL, and Christa Désir and husband Julio of Oak Park, IL, and five stepgrandchildren. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donation to Beacon Place Scholarship Fund, 603 S. McAlister Ave., Waukegan, IL 60085 www.beacon-place.org
