Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
MARCEL BOISVERT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCEL BOISVERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. MARCEL P. BOISVERT


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. MARCEL P. BOISVERT Obituary
BOISVERT, Dr. Marcel P. Of Reading, MA and Waterville Valley, NH, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He leaves his beloved wife Barbara, of 65 years, son Philip and his wife Jennifer of Hampstead, NH, daughter Kathryn Yamartino and her husband Robert of Middlefield, CT, daughter Jane Burns and her husband Greg of Reading, MA. He is survived by grandchildren, Robert, Jr., Phillip, Kristine, Mairead, Caileen, Ian, Jillian and Timothy, and one great-granddaughter, Caroline. Services are private due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Believe in Books Literacy Foundation at believeinbooks.org 41 Observatory Way, Intervale, NH 03845 or Dementia Friendly Reading, C/O the DKJ Foundation, at www.dkjfoundation.org/donation or PO Box 617, Reading, MA 01867. Marcel was a veteran of WW II US Army Air Corps. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Dr. Marcel P. BOISVERT
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -