BOISVERT, Dr. Marcel P. Of Reading, MA and Waterville Valley, NH, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He leaves his beloved wife Barbara, of 65 years, son Philip and his wife Jennifer of Hampstead, NH, daughter Kathryn Yamartino and her husband Robert of Middlefield, CT, daughter Jane Burns and her husband Greg of Reading, MA. He is survived by grandchildren, Robert, Jr., Phillip, Kristine, Mairead, Caileen, Ian, Jillian and Timothy, and one great-granddaughter, Caroline. Services are private due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Believe in Books Literacy Foundation at believeinbooks.org 41 Observatory Way, Intervale, NH 03845 or Dementia Friendly Reading, C/O the DKJ Foundation, at www.dkjfoundation.org/donation or PO Box 617, Reading, MA 01867. Marcel was a veteran of WW II US Army Air Corps. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020