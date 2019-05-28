Boston Globe Obituaries
PAULEY, Marcella E. (Goodwin) Of Revere, (Beachmont), age 83, May 27. Wife of the late Daniel J. Pauley. Loving mother of Lisa Belschner & her husband Thomas of Revere, Bernadette Pauley & her husband Alfred Ducharme of CA. Cherished grandmother of Kevin Patrick O'Hara, Jr., Shannon Taylor O'Hara, Thomas Belschner, Jr. & Joseph Belschner. Dear sister of Katherine Myette of Revere, Donald E. Goodwin of Revere, the late Douglas Goodwin & the late Marianne Rufo. Sister-in-law of Jerry Rufo of Woburn. Also survived by her nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 660 Washington Ave., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
