KENNEFICK, Marcella H. (Healy) Of Quincy, passed away June 5th at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Edward J. Mother of Sean Kennefick of Columbia, MD, Denis Kennefick of Marshfield, Kevin Kennefick of Andover, Christine Kennefick of Abington and the late Catherine Kennefick. Sister of Kathleen Cronin of Cork City, Ireland, and the late May Cummins, Jane Buckley and Sean and Stephen Healy. Loving grandmother of Kaitlin, Stephen and Andrew Kennefick, Nicholas Wood and Carissa Wiles. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Saturday, June 15th at 10 am. Visiting Hours omitted. Burial Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
