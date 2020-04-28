|
|
McCARTHY, Marcelle "Marcie" (Malovich). In Jamaica Plain on April 25, 2020. Loving mother of Laura Benson and her husband Bill of Cave Creek, AZ, Timothy McCarthy and his wife Kale of Providence, RI, the late Shannon Adar, and Krystle Homan of Fall River. Adored grandmother of Rebecca, Cynthia, Kyle, Lily, Donovan, Greyson and her great-granddaughter Cambrey. Dear sister of Margie Fox, Evelyn McLean, Robert, Billy, Suzanne and Paul Malovich and the late Linda Ahlgren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation http://www.epilepsy.com Services are private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the coming months when restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020