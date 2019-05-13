MURPHY, Marcelline M. "Muzzy" (Benoit) Of Lunenburg, former longtime Littleton resident. Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born in Somerville, MA, July 6, 1932, daughter of Fredrick and Emily (DeYoung) Benoit. She is survived by her loving children, Rick Murphy (Gina) of Gig Harbor, WA, Paul Murphy (Julie) of Leominster, Carol Murphy-Keir (Bruce) of Lunenburg and Kevin Murphy of Littleton. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Collette, Serena, Danielle, Derek, Stephen, Timothy, Andrew, Kayla, Hannah, Shaun and Emma. Precious Great-Nana to Lillian, Caleb, Zoie, Tristen, Liam, Declan, Benjamin and Lyrik. Caring sister of Margaret (Harriman) Winfield of Tewksbury, Anna Raphael and sister in-law Margaret Domenici of Somerville. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marcelline cherished spending time with her family, especially during holidays and summers in Maine. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne's Church, 75 King St., Littleton, MA on Friday, May 17 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA, Thursday, May 16 from 5 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcelline's memory may be made to Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlboro, MA 01752 or New England JDRF, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481. Please see mcgaffiganfuneral.com for full notice. Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019