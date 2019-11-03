|
CARRABES, Marcello J. "Marcy" Of Revere, passed away on November 1, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Vincenza A. (Diglio). Devoted father of Marcia Carrabes and Laurie Carrabes of Revere, Mark Carrabes of New Zealand, and Lisa Covais and her husband Michael of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Emidio "Dio" Covais of Quincy. Loving son of the late Antonio and Mary (Meluso) Carrabes. Dear brother of Antonette Goodwin, the late Angelo "Gene" Carrabes and Mary Lou Tupper, and brother-in-law of Frances Diglio and Marie Romano. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marcello was a WWII veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a Professor of Electrical Engineering at Northeastern University for 38 years. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 9am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, from 4-8pm. Entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019