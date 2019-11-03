Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCELLO CARRABES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCELLO J. CARRABES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCELLO J. CARRABES Obituary
CARRABES, Marcello J. "Marcy" Of Revere, passed away on November 1, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Vincenza A. (Diglio). Devoted father of Marcia Carrabes and Laurie Carrabes of Revere, Mark Carrabes of New Zealand, and Lisa Covais and her husband Michael of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Emidio "Dio" Covais of Quincy. Loving son of the late Antonio and Mary (Meluso) Carrabes. Dear brother of Antonette Goodwin, the late Angelo "Gene" Carrabes and Mary Lou Tupper, and brother-in-law of Frances Diglio and Marie Romano. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marcello was a WWII veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a Professor of Electrical Engineering at Northeastern University for 38 years. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 9am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, from 4-8pm. Entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCELLO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -