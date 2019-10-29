|
TENOVSKY, Marci S. Age 56, lifelong resident of Revere. Suddenly on Sunday, October 27th, 2019. Loving daughter of Cecile (Sirota) Tenovsky of Revere and the late Norman Tenovsky. Dear sister of the late Scott Tenovsky. Loving niece of Judy and Jerry Stein of Swampscott, Eileen and Phil Albin of TX. Survived by many cousins, Todd Stein of Swampscott, David Stein of Marblehead, Alex, Corey, Joshua and Amanda of Marblehead and Meryl, Michael and David of TX. Marci leaves behind an enormous amount of loving and devoted friends. Funeral Service will be held at Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Avenue, CHELSEA, MA on Sunday, November 3rd at 11AM. Interment in Sudilkov Cemetery, Everett. Shiva will be held following burial in Swampscott and Monday from her late residence in Revere. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marci's memory may be made to the . Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019